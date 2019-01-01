Donegal Gr (NASDAQ:DGICA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Donegal Gr
Donegal Gr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Donegal Gr (NASDAQ: DGICA) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on November 1, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting DGICA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Donegal Gr (NASDAQ: DGICA) was provided by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, and Donegal Gr upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Donegal Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Donegal Gr was filed on November 1, 2017 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 1, 2018.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Donegal Gr (DGICA) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $19.00 to $0.00. The current price Donegal Gr (DGICA) is trading at is $16.11, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
