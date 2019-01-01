ñol

Dragonfly Energy Hldgs
(NASDAQ:DFLI)
$25.67
5.67[28.35%]
Last update: 11:42AM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Get Real Time Here
Day Range20.800 - 28.75052 Wk Range6.750 - 23.723Open / Close20.800 / -Float / Outstanding- / 43.273M
Vol / Avg.117.198K / 102.977KMkt Cap1.111BP/E-50d Avg. Price9.510
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-0.081

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp Stock (NASDAQ:DFLI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Dragonfly Energy Hldgs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Nov 14

EPS

$-0.190

Quarterly Revenue

$0K

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$79M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Dragonfly Energy Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
Q

When is Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI) reporting earnings?

A

Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (DFLI) is scheduled to report earnings on February 11, 2023. The last reported earnings were for reported on November 14, 2022 for Q3.

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI)?

A

The Actual EPS was $-0.19, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q

What were Dragonfly Energy Hldgs’s (NASDAQ:DFLI) revenues?

A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

