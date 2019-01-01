ñol

Dragonfly Energy Hldgs
(NASDAQ:DFLI)
$25.60
5.60[28.00%]
Last update: 11:47AM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Get Real Time Here
Day Range20.800 - 28.75052 Wk Range6.750 - 23.723Open / Close20.800 / -Float / Outstanding- / 43.273M
Vol / Avg.117.571K / 102.977KMkt Cap1.108BP/E-50d Avg. Price9.510
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-0.081

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp Stock (NASDAQ:DFLI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$15.00

Lowest Price Target1

$12.00

Consensus Price Target1

$13.50

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
20000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Chardan Capital
  • Stifel

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Hldgs

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
Q

What is the target price for Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (DFLI)?

A

The latest price target for Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ: DFLI) was reported by Chardan Capital on November 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting DFLI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -41.41% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (DFLI)?

A

The latest analyst rating for Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ: DFLI) was provided by Chardan Capital, and Dragonfly Energy Hldgs initiated their buy rating.

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (DFLI)?

A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Dragonfly Energy Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Dragonfly Energy Hldgs was filed on November 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 18, 2023.

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (DFLI) correct?

A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (DFLI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $15.00. The current price Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (DFLI) is trading at is $25.60, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

