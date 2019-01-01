Highest Price Target1
Lowest Price Target1
Consensus Price Target1
Analyst Rating Summary1
|Buy
|Overweight
|Hold
|Underweight
|Sell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1
- Chardan Capital
- Stifel
1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months
Analyst Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Hldgs
What is the target price for Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (DFLI)?
The latest price target for Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ: DFLI) was reported by Chardan Capital on November 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting DFLI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -41.41% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
What is the most recent analyst rating for Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (DFLI)?
The latest analyst rating for Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ: DFLI) was provided by Chardan Capital, and Dragonfly Energy Hldgs initiated their buy rating.
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (DFLI)?
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Dragonfly Energy Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Dragonfly Energy Hldgs was filed on November 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 18, 2023.
Is the Analyst Rating Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (DFLI) correct?
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (DFLI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $15.00. The current price Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (DFLI) is trading at is $25.60, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
