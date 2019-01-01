Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$0.110
Quarterly Revenue
$23.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$23.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Journey Medical using advanced sorting and filters.
Journey Medical Questions & Answers
When is Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) reporting earnings?
Journey Medical (DERM) is scheduled to report earnings on August 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.93, which missed the estimate of $-0.89.
What were Journey Medical’s (NASDAQ:DERM) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.1M, which missed the estimate of $1.1M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.