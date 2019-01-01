Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Journey Medical
Journey Medical Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Journey Medical (NASDAQ: DERM) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on February 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting DERM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 127.85% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Journey Medical (NASDAQ: DERM) was provided by Cantor Fitzgerald, and Journey Medical initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Journey Medical, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Journey Medical was filed on February 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Journey Medical (DERM) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $9.00. The current price Journey Medical (DERM) is trading at is $3.95, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.