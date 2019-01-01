Dillard's (NYSE:DDS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Dillard's
Dillard's Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Dillard's (NYSE: DDS) was reported by JP Morgan on May 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $185.00 expecting DDS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -38.80% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Dillard's (NYSE: DDS) was provided by JP Morgan, and Dillard's maintained their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Dillard's, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Dillard's was filed on May 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Dillard's (DDS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $160.00 to $185.00. The current price Dillard's (DDS) is trading at is $302.31, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
