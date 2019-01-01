QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a major drug manufacturing company with a focus on veterinary pharmaceutical products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets its products exclusively for veterinarians globally. Dechra is structured along three segments, including being European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The vast majority of Dechra's revenue is generated in Europe, followed by the U.S. Dechra derives most of its revenue through its Companion Animal Product category, followed by food-producing animal products.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dechra Pharmaceuticals (DCHPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCGM: DCHPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Dechra Pharmaceuticals's (DCHPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dechra Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Dechra Pharmaceuticals (DCHPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for Dechra Pharmaceuticals (DCHPF)?

A

The stock price for Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCGM: DCHPF) is $53.45 last updated Mon Jan 24 2022 17:07:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dechra Pharmaceuticals (DCHPF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 16, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 25, 2018.

Q

When is Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCGM:DCHPF) reporting earnings?

A

Dechra Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dechra Pharmaceuticals (DCHPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dechra Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Dechra Pharmaceuticals (DCHPF) operate in?

A

Dechra Pharmaceuticals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.