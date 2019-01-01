Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a major drug manufacturing company with a focus on veterinary pharmaceutical products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets its products exclusively for veterinarians globally. Dechra is structured along three segments, including being European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The vast majority of Dechra's revenue is generated in Europe, followed by the U.S. Dechra derives most of its revenue through its Companion Animal Product category, followed by food-producing animal products.