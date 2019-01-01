ñol

Dechra Pharmaceuticals
(OTCGM:DCHPF)
39.00
00
At close: May 10
54.4866
15.4866[39.71%]
After Hours: 3:00AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low39 - 71.83
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 108.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 8.9K
Mkt Cap4.2B
P/E46.28
50d Avg. Price39
Div / Yield0.55/1.42%
Payout Ratio60.47
EPS-
Total Float-

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTC:DCHPF), Dividends

Dechra Pharmaceuticals issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Dechra Pharmaceuticals generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

6.64%

Annual Dividend

$2.6

Last Dividend

Oct 26, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Dechra Pharmaceuticals (DCHPF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dechra Pharmaceuticals. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.30 on November 16, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Dechra Pharmaceuticals (DCHPF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dechra Pharmaceuticals (DCHPF). The last dividend payout was on November 16, 2018 and was $1.30

Q
How much per share is the next Dechra Pharmaceuticals (DCHPF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dechra Pharmaceuticals (DCHPF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.30 on November 16, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCGM:DCHPF)?
A

Dechra Pharmaceuticals has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Dechra Pharmaceuticals (DCHPF) was $1.30 and was paid out next on November 16, 2018.

