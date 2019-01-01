QQQ
Range
106.97 - 108.56
Vol / Avg.
8.1K/36.4K
Div / Yield
3.54/3.28%
52 Wk
76.79 - 111.25
Mkt Cap
69.4B
Payout Ratio
38.95
Open
106.97
P/E
13.93
EPS
2.17
Shares
643.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
DBS Group is a Singapore-based banking group providing a full range of consumer, small to midsize enterprise, and corporate and institutional banking services. Its footprint is concentrated in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Greater China. Recent acquisition of Lakshmi Vilas Bank in India bolstered the bank's operations in the country. The acquisition of Citibank Taiwan's operation is expected to also add scale to DBS's operation there. The bank's wealth management business is one of the largest in Asia, with assets under management totaling SGD 291 billion as at the end of 2021.

DBS Group Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DBS Group Holdings (DBSDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DBS Group Holdings (OTCPK: DBSDY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are DBS Group Holdings's (DBSDY) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for DBS Group Holdings (DBSDY) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for DBS Group Holdings (DBSDY)?

A

The stock price for DBS Group Holdings (OTCPK: DBSDY) is $107.83 last updated Today at 6:15:51 PM.

Q

Does DBS Group Holdings (DBSDY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 11, 2012 to stockholders of record on August 14, 2012.

Q

When is DBS Group Holdings (OTCPK:DBSDY) reporting earnings?

A

Q

Is DBS Group Holdings (DBSDY) going to split?

A

Q

What sector and industry does DBS Group Holdings (DBSDY) operate in?

A

DBS Group Holdings is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.