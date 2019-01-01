DBS Group is a Singapore-based banking group providing a full range of consumer, small to midsize enterprise, and corporate and institutional banking services. Its footprint is concentrated in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Greater China. Recent acquisition of Lakshmi Vilas Bank in India bolstered the bank's operations in the country. The acquisition of Citibank Taiwan's operation is expected to also add scale to DBS's operation there. The bank's wealth management business is one of the largest in Asia, with assets under management totaling SGD 291 billion as at the end of 2021.