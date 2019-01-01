ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
DBS Gr Hldgs
(OTCPK:DBSDY)
91.82
0.51[0.56%]
At close: May 27
89.34
-2.4800[-2.70%]
After Hours: 8:19AM EDT
Day High/Low91.34 - 91.99
52 Week High/Low85.3 - 111.25
Open / Close91.79 / 91.82
Float / Outstanding- / 643.4M
Vol / Avg.23.5K / 56K
Mkt Cap59.1B
P/E12.52
50d Avg. Price97.48
Div / Yield4.04/4.40%
Payout Ratio47.23
EPS2.8
Total Float-

DBS Gr Hldgs (OTC:DBSDY), Dividends

DBS Gr Hldgs issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash DBS Gr Hldgs generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Aug 16, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

DBS Gr Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next DBS Gr Hldgs (DBSDY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for DBS Gr Hldgs. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.89 on October 11, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own DBS Gr Hldgs (DBSDY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for DBS Gr Hldgs (DBSDY). The last dividend payout was on October 11, 2012 and was $0.89

Q
How much per share is the next DBS Gr Hldgs (DBSDY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for DBS Gr Hldgs (DBSDY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.89 on October 11, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for DBS Gr Hldgs (OTCPK:DBSDY)?
A

DBS Gr Hldgs has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for DBS Gr Hldgs (DBSDY) was $0.89 and was paid out next on October 11, 2012.

Browse dividends on all stocks.