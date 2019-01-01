ñol

DigitalBridge Group
(NYSE:DBRG)
6.33
0.24[3.94%]
At close: May 27
6.33
00
After Hours: 6:26PM EDT
Day High/Low6.11 - 6.33
52 Week High/Low5.27 - 8.7
Open / Close6.14 / 6.32
Float / Outstanding559.7M / 655.5M
Vol / Avg.2.7M / 4M
Mkt Cap4.1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price6.71
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.46
Total Float559.7M

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

DigitalBridge Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$-0.460

Quarterly Revenue

$257.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$257.5M

Earnings Recap

 

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

DigitalBridge Group missed estimated earnings by 1433.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.46 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was up $254.78 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 6.41% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DigitalBridge Group's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.10 -0.25 -0.2
EPS Actual -0.04 0.08 -0.02 -0.3
Revenue Estimate 248.21M 235.23M 333.10M 377.97M
Revenue Actual 255.86M 252.17M 237.19M 2.68M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

DigitalBridge Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) reporting earnings?
A

DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.07, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were DigitalBridge Group’s (NYSE:DBRG) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $111.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

