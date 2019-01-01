DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Earnings

DigitalBridge Group missed estimated earnings by 1433.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.46 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was up $254.78 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 6.41% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DigitalBridge Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.10 -0.25 -0.2 EPS Actual -0.04 0.08 -0.02 -0.3 Revenue Estimate 248.21M 235.23M 333.10M 377.97M Revenue Actual 255.86M 252.17M 237.19M 2.68M

