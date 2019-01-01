Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$0.080
Quarterly Revenue
$8.2B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$7.3B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Deutsche Bank using advanced sorting and filters.
Deutsche Bank Questions & Answers
When is Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) reporting earnings?
Deutsche Bank (DB) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)?
The Actual EPS was $0.08, which missed the estimate of $0.38.
What were Deutsche Bank’s (NYSE:DB) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $7.7B, which missed the estimate of $8.4B.
