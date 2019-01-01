ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Deutsche Bank
(NYSE:DB)
11.25
0.06[0.54%]
At close: May 27
11.25
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low11.1 - 11.25
52 Week High/Low9.16 - 16.7
Open / Close11.19 / 11.25
Float / Outstanding2.1B / 2.1B
Vol / Avg.2.5M / 7.2M
Mkt Cap23.3B
P/E10.42
50d Avg. Price11.35
Div / Yield0.21/1.90%
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.57
Total Float2.1B

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), Dividends

Deutsche Bank issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Deutsche Bank generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$0.8386

Last Dividend

May 21, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Deutsche Bank Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Deutsche Bank (DB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Deutsche Bank. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.84 on May 22, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own Deutsche Bank (DB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Deutsche Bank (DB). The last dividend payout was on May 22, 2015 and was $0.84

Q
How much per share is the next Deutsche Bank (DB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Deutsche Bank (DB). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.84 on May 22, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)?
A

Deutsche Bank has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Deutsche Bank (DB) was $0.84 and was paid out next on May 22, 2015.

Browse dividends on all stocks.