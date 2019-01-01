Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) was reported by B of A Securities on March 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting DB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) was provided by B of A Securities, and Deutsche Bank upgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Deutsche Bank, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Deutsche Bank was filed on March 21, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 21, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Deutsche Bank (DB) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Deutsche Bank (DB) is trading at is $11.25, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
