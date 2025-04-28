Cemex's Q1 Results Show Strong EMEA Growth, Offset by Mexican Market Struggles

Cemex CX shares are trading higher premarket on Monday. The company reported first-quarter net sales of $3.65 million, missing the consensus of $3.80 billion.

Net sales fell 7% year over year (Y/Y), mainly due to lower volumes in Mexico.

Mexico sales declined 25% Y/Y to $981 million, United States sales fell 4% Y/Y to $1.19 billion, Europe, Middle East, and Africa rose 2% Y/Y to $1.07 billion, and South, Central America, and the Caribbean increased 2% Y/Y to $314 million.

EBITDA declined 18% Y/Y to $601 million in the quarter, with a margin contracted 2.0ppt Y/Y to 16.5% in the quarter.

Lower volumes and weather-related maintenance activity impacted the EBITDA margin.

Segment-wise, operating EBITDA fell 27% Y/Y in Mexico, 20% Y/Y in the United States and 3% Y/Y in South and Central America and the Caribbean, while it increased 40% Y/Y in Europe, the Middle East and Africa segment.

Outlook: Cemex expects recurrent yearly EBITDA savings of at least $150 million in 2025 and $350 million by 2027.

Given the macroeconomic uncertainties and anticipated savings from Project Cutting Edge, the company continues to forecast flat EBITDA performance for 2025.

Cemex remained optimistic about volume growth in EMEA and SCAC, anticipates improved performance in Mexico, and expects stable market conditions in the U.S. during the second half of 2025.

The company projects FCF to deliver $500 million in savings in 2025.

Price Action: CX shares are up 2.53% at $6.070 premarket at the last check Monday.

