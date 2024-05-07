Disney, Electronic Arts And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects The Walt Disney Company DIS to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $22.12 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Disney shares rose 0.4% to $116.88 in after-hours trading.

UBS Group AG UBS posted better-than-expected results for its first quarter on Monday. UBS shares gained 0.5% to $27.73 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Electronic Arts Inc. EA to post quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Electronic Arts shares gained 0.6% to $131.37 in after-hours trading.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc . CVGI posted downbeat results for its first quarter on Monday. Commercial Vehicle posted adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share, missing expectations of 18 cents per share. The company said it sees FY24 revenue of $915 million to $1.015 billion, versus market estimates of $968.909 million. Commercial Vehicle shares fell 2% to $5.90 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect McKesson Corporation MCK to post quarterly earnings at $6.34 per share on revenue of $79.2327 billion after the closing bell. McKesson shares rose 0.9% to close at $533.41 on Monday.

