Range
17.29 - 17.8
Vol / Avg.
161.4K/959.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.71 - 37.87
Mkt Cap
2.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
17.79
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
137.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Covetrus Inc is an animal-health technology and services company dedicated to supporting the companion, equine, and large-animal veterinary markets. Its segments are North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC) and Emerging Markets. The company's services include supply chain services, software solutions, and prescription management.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.250

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV1.140B

Analyst Ratings

Covetrus Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Covetrus (CVET) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Covetrus's (CVET) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Covetrus (CVET) stock?

A

The latest price target for Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET) was reported by Morgan Stanley on November 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting CVET to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.32% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Covetrus (CVET)?

A

The stock price for Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET) is $17.54 last updated Today at 5:16:29 PM.

Q

Does Covetrus (CVET) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Covetrus.

Q

When is Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) reporting earnings?

A

Covetrus’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Covetrus (CVET) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Covetrus.

Q

What sector and industry does Covetrus (CVET) operate in?

A

Covetrus is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.