You can purchase shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Covetrus’s space includes: AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), McKesson (NYSE:MCK), Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) and PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ).
The latest price target for Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET) was reported by Morgan Stanley on November 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting CVET to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.32% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET) is $17.54 last updated Today at 5:16:29 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Covetrus.
Covetrus’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Covetrus.
Covetrus is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.