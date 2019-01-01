QQQ
Range
34.55 - 37.13
Vol / Avg.
157K/172.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
25.01 - 60.36
Mkt Cap
661M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
34.64
P/E
68.27
EPS
-0.08
Shares
18M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Cutera Inc is a medical device company. It specializes in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and servicing of laser and other energy based aesthetics systems for practitioners internationally. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V, Xeo and Trusculpt 3D among others. The company markets and sells its products under the trademarks such as Cutera, Acutip, Coolglide, Enlighten, Excel HR, Excel V, Genesis plus, Pico-genesis, Titan, Trusculpt, and Xeo among others. It derives the majority of its revenue from the United States geographic segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1400.130 -0.0100
REV61.040M65.629M4.589M

Cutera Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cutera (CUTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cutera (NASDAQ: CUTR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cutera's (CUTR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cutera (CUTR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cutera (NASDAQ: CUTR) was reported by Maxim Group on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting CUTR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 63.00% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cutera (CUTR)?

A

The stock price for Cutera (NASDAQ: CUTR) is $36.81 last updated Today at 5:14:05 PM.

Q

Does Cutera (CUTR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cutera.

Q

When is Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) reporting earnings?

A

Cutera’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Cutera (CUTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cutera.

Q

What sector and industry does Cutera (CUTR) operate in?

A

Cutera is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.