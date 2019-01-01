|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.140
|0.130
|-0.0100
|REV
|61.040M
|65.629M
|4.589M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cutera (NASDAQ: CUTR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Cutera’s space includes: Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS), Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN), Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO), SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) and Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT).
The latest price target for Cutera (NASDAQ: CUTR) was reported by Maxim Group on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting CUTR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 63.00% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Cutera (NASDAQ: CUTR) is $36.81 last updated Today at 5:14:05 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Cutera.
Cutera’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Cutera.
Cutera is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.