Why New Oriental Education Shares Jumped Over 28%; Here Are 68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- ESSA Pharma Inc. EPIX shares climbed 180.2% to close at $4.82 on Wednesday after the company highlighted updates results from the Phase 1/2 study of EPI-7386 with Enzalutamide At the 29th Annual Prostate Cancer Foundation Scientific Retreat.
- OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. OCFT surged 45.8% to close at $0.9040.
- RLX Technology Inc. RLX jumped 43% to close at $1.63.
- Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR gained 42.6% to close at $1.18.
- Loyalty Ventures Inc. LYLT jumped 39.6% to close at $1.15.
- Eqonex Limited EQOS climbed 38.2% to close at $0.47.
- Freight Technologies, Inc. FRGT gained 37.4% to close at $0.5910.
- Freight Technologies expanded Relationship with leading glass container manufacturer to incorporate Canadian routes.
- Femasys Inc. FEMY surged 33% to close at $1.41.
- LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. LMAO gained 30.3% to close at $9.00.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU shares surged 28.3% to close at $27.02 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Vapotherm, Inc. VAPO gained 28% to close at $1.60.
- Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM shares gained 27.8% to close at $0.1116. Cosmos Holdings CEO Grigorios Siokas bought a total of 12,500,000 shares at an average price of $0.12.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX jumped 27% to close at $1.11. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Geovax Labs with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $8.
- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. GP gained 23.4% to settle at $2.53.
- Argo Blockchain plc ARBK climbed 22.9% to close at $2.31 after jumping 36% on Tuesday.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. NBR rose 22.4% to close at $168.20 following strong quarterly sales.
- Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. HLX gained 18.9% to close at $6.16. BTIG upgraded Helix Energy Solutions from Neutral to Buy and announced a $10 price target.
- ChampionX Corporation CHX gained 18.2% to settle at $29.15 after the company reported Q3 results and announced a $750 million buyback authorization.
- Rumble Inc. RUM climbed 18% to close at $10.01 after jumping over 18% on Tuesday.
- TuanChe Limited TC gained 17.7% to settle at $7.44.
- SharpLink Gaming Ltd. SBET rose 15.4% to close at $0.7848 after gaining around 7% on Tuesday.
- Tenable Holdings, Inc. TENB climbed 15% to close at $39.36 following strong Q3 results.
- HUTCHMED (China) Limited HCM gained 14.5% to settle at $8.76.
- Agilysys, Inc. AGYS surged 13.3% to close at $62.15 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS climbed 13.1% to close at $109.37 following strong quarterly results.
- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. EPOW gained 12.7% to close at $4.16.
- Arvinas, Inc. ARVN rose 12% to close at $49.44.
- Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN gained 11.6% to settle at $0.8150.
- MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO gained 10.9% to close at $5.59.
- Kanzhun Limited BZ rose 10.2% to close at $12.46.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH climbed 9.9% to close at $291.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued Q4 revenue guidance above estimates.
- RPC, Inc. RES climbed 9.9% to close at $10.14 following upbeat earnings.
- United Maritime Corporation USEA rose 9.6% to close at $2.73. United Maritime initiated additional $3 million stock buyback plan.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH shares climbed 8.5% to close at $2.30. The company is set to release quarterly earnings after the closing bell today.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. SINT gained 6.8% to close at $0.1101 after the company announced it was awarded a multi-year DARPA contract to develop CMCs and high temperature coatings for turbine engines.
- Hyperfine, Inc. HYPR gained 6.3% to close at $0.9883.
- TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. RNAZ gained 5.5% to close at $1.15 after the company reported preclinical results with its lead candidate, TTX-MC138 in Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma.
Losers
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO shares dipped 49.6% to close at $0.1140 on Wednesday after the company priced a public offering of 11,783,572 shares at $0.14 per share.
- Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. CDIO fell 36.2% to close at $3.82. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings reported the completion of its business combination with Mana Capital Acquisition Corp.
- FedNat Holding Company FNHC declined 31% to close at $0.42 after the company announced a voluntary Nasdaq delisting.
- Stride, Inc. LRN shares dipped 29.4% to close at $32.86 following weak quarterly earnings.
- Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. TSHA fell 27.5% to close at $2.16 after the company announced a $30 million public offering of common stock.
- Sierra Metals Inc. SMTS fell 27.4% to close at $0.18 after the company reported Q3 production results and announced a voluntary delisting form the NYSE.
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. YMAB declined 27.4% to close at $11.01.
- Meiwu Technology Company Limited WNW dropped 22.3% to close at $0.9950.
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB fell 21.4% to close at $0.3230. Revelation Biosciences recently announced results in a preclinical model of acute and chronic kidney disease. Treatment with REVTx-300 significantly reduced renal cortical fibrosis in a dose dependent manner.
- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI declined 19.6% to settle at $0.3297.
- Starry Group Holdings, Inc. STRY fell 19.6% to close at $0.3342.
- eMagin Corporation EMAN dropped 18.8% to settle at $0.91. EMagin issued preliminary Q3 revenue guidance above estimates.
- CTS Corporation CTS dropped 17.8% to close at $36.17 after reporting Q3 results.
- Trinity Place Holdings Inc. TPHS fell 17.2% to close at $0.8611.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. APE declined 16.9% to close at $2.16.
- Tricida, Inc. TCDA fell 15.4% to close at $0.4670.
- Constellium SE CSTM declined 15.1% to close at $10.97 following Q3 results.
- TriNet Group, Inc. TNET dropped 14.2% to close at $65.68 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Ucommune International Ltd UK dipped 14% to close at $2.4867.
- Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. NRGV fell 13.3% to close at $3.53.
- Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT declined 13% to close at $84.42 following Q3 results.
- Venus Acquisition Corporation VENA fell 12% to settle at $8.37.
- Manhattan Associates, Inc. MANH dipped 11.4% to close at $118.34 following the company's Q3 financial results.
- Gelesis Holdings, Inc. GLS dropped 11.3% to close at $0.4436.
- Assurant, Inc. AIZ fell 10.5% to close at $136.75 after the company reported preliminary Q3 2022 financial results.
- Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX shares fell 9.8% to close at $32.41 after the company reported weak earnings and issued guidance below analyst estimates.
- Merus N.V. MRUS dropped 9.8% to close at $21.34.
- Alphabet Inc. GOOG shares dropped 9.6% to close at $94.82 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings results for its third quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday. YouTube and Network revenue were down on a year-over-year basis, bringing overall Google Ad revenue to $54.48 billion, up from last year’s $53.13 billion.
- Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares fell 7.7% to close at $231.32. Microsoft posted better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. Revenue for the Microsoft Cloud segment was $25.7 billion in the first quarter, up 24%% year-over-year.
- Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX dropped 8% to close at $53.39 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- KBR, Inc. KBR fell 5.1% to close at $46.52 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales and narrowed FY22 revenue guidance.
