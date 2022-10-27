ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why New Oriental Education Shares Jumped Over 28%; Here Are 68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 27, 2022 2:39 AM | 8 min read
Why New Oriental Education Shares Jumped Over 28%; Here Are 68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • ESSA Pharma Inc. EPIX shares climbed 180.2% to close at $4.82 on Wednesday after the company highlighted updates results from the Phase 1/2 study of EPI-7386 with Enzalutamide At the 29th Annual Prostate Cancer Foundation Scientific Retreat.
  • OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. OCFT surged 45.8% to close at $0.9040.
  • RLX Technology Inc. RLX jumped 43% to close at $1.63.
  • Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR gained 42.6% to close at $1.18.
  • Loyalty Ventures Inc. LYLT jumped 39.6% to close at $1.15.
  • Eqonex Limited EQOS climbed 38.2% to close at $0.47.
  • Freight Technologies, Inc. FRGT gained 37.4% to close at $0.5910.
  • Freight Technologies expanded Relationship with leading glass container manufacturer to incorporate Canadian routes.
  • Femasys Inc. FEMY surged 33% to close at $1.41.
  • LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. LMAO gained 30.3% to close at $9.00.
  • New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU shares surged 28.3% to close at $27.02 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Vapotherm, Inc. VAPO gained 28% to close at $1.60.
  • Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM shares gained 27.8% to close at $0.1116. Cosmos Holdings CEO Grigorios Siokas bought a total of 12,500,000 shares at an average price of $0.12.
  • GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX jumped 27% to close at $1.11. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Geovax Labs with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $8.
  • GreenPower Motor Company Inc. GP gained 23.4% to settle at $2.53.
  • Argo Blockchain plc ARBK climbed 22.9% to close at $2.31 after jumping 36% on Tuesday.
  • Nabors Industries Ltd. NBR rose 22.4% to close at $168.20 following strong quarterly sales.
  • Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. HLX gained 18.9% to close at $6.16. BTIG upgraded Helix Energy Solutions from Neutral to Buy and announced a $10 price target.
  • ChampionX Corporation CHX gained 18.2% to settle at $29.15 after the company reported Q3 results and announced a $750 million buyback authorization.
  • Rumble Inc. RUM climbed 18% to close at $10.01 after jumping over 18% on Tuesday.
  • TuanChe Limited TC gained 17.7% to settle at $7.44.
  • SharpLink Gaming Ltd. SBET rose 15.4% to close at $0.7848 after gaining around 7% on Tuesday.
  • Tenable Holdings, Inc. TENB climbed 15% to close at $39.36 following strong Q3 results.
  • HUTCHMED (China) Limited HCM gained 14.5% to settle at $8.76.
  • Agilysys, Inc. AGYS surged 13.3% to close at $62.15 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS climbed 13.1% to close at $109.37 following strong quarterly results.
  • Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. EPOW gained 12.7% to close at $4.16.
  • Arvinas, Inc. ARVN rose 12% to close at $49.44.
  • Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN gained 11.6% to settle at $0.8150.
  • MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO gained 10.9% to close at $5.59.
  • Kanzhun Limited BZ rose 10.2% to close at $12.46.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH climbed 9.9% to close at $291.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued Q4 revenue guidance above estimates.
  • RPC, Inc. RES climbed 9.9% to close at $10.14 following upbeat earnings.
  • United Maritime Corporation USEA rose 9.6% to close at $2.73. United Maritime initiated additional $3 million stock buyback plan.
  • Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH shares climbed 8.5% to close at $2.30. The company is set to release quarterly earnings after the closing bell today.
  • Sintx Technologies, Inc. SINT gained 6.8% to close at $0.1101 after the company announced it was awarded a multi-year DARPA contract to develop CMCs and high temperature coatings for turbine engines.
  • Hyperfine, Inc. HYPR gained 6.3% to close at $0.9883.
  • TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. RNAZ gained 5.5% to close at $1.15 after the company reported preclinical results with its lead candidate, TTX-MC138 in Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma.

 

Losers

  • ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO shares dipped 49.6% to close at $0.1140 on Wednesday after the company priced a public offering of 11,783,572 shares at $0.14 per share.
  • Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. CDIO fell 36.2% to close at $3.82. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings reported the completion of its business combination with Mana Capital Acquisition Corp.
  • FedNat Holding Company FNHC declined 31% to close at $0.42 after the company announced a voluntary Nasdaq delisting.
  • Stride, Inc. LRN shares dipped 29.4% to close at $32.86 following weak quarterly earnings.
  • Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. TSHA fell 27.5% to close at $2.16 after the company announced a $30 million public offering of common stock.
  • Sierra Metals Inc. SMTS fell 27.4% to close at $0.18 after the company reported Q3 production results and announced a voluntary delisting form the NYSE.
  • Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. YMAB declined 27.4% to close at $11.01.
  • Meiwu Technology Company Limited WNW dropped 22.3% to close at $0.9950.
  • Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB fell 21.4% to close at $0.3230. Revelation Biosciences recently announced results in a preclinical model of acute and chronic kidney disease. Treatment with REVTx-300 significantly reduced renal cortical fibrosis in a dose dependent manner.
  • Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI declined 19.6% to settle at $0.3297.
  • Starry Group Holdings, Inc. STRY fell 19.6% to close at $0.3342.
  • eMagin Corporation EMAN dropped 18.8% to settle at $0.91. EMagin issued preliminary Q3 revenue guidance above estimates.
  • CTS Corporation CTS dropped 17.8% to close at $36.17 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Trinity Place Holdings Inc. TPHS fell 17.2% to close at $0.8611.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. APE declined 16.9% to close at $2.16.
  • Tricida, Inc. TCDA fell 15.4% to close at $0.4670.
  • Constellium SE CSTM declined 15.1% to close at $10.97 following Q3 results.
  • TriNet Group, Inc. TNET dropped 14.2% to close at $65.68 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Ucommune International Ltd UK dipped 14% to close at $2.4867.
  • Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. NRGV fell 13.3% to close at $3.53.
  • Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT declined 13% to close at $84.42 following Q3 results.
  • Venus Acquisition Corporation VENA fell 12% to settle at $8.37.
  • Manhattan Associates, Inc. MANH dipped 11.4% to close at $118.34 following the company's Q3 financial results.
  • Gelesis Holdings, Inc. GLS dropped 11.3% to close at $0.4436.
  • Assurant, Inc. AIZ fell 10.5% to close at $136.75 after the company reported preliminary Q3 2022 financial results.
  • Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX shares fell 9.8% to close at $32.41 after the company reported weak earnings and issued guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Merus N.V. MRUS dropped 9.8% to close at $21.34.
  • Alphabet Inc. GOOG shares dropped 9.6% to close at $94.82 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings results for its third quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday. YouTube and Network revenue were down on a year-over-year basis, bringing overall Google Ad revenue to $54.48 billion, up from last year’s $53.13 billion.
  • Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares fell 7.7% to close at $231.32. Microsoft posted better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. Revenue for the Microsoft Cloud segment was $25.7 billion in the first quarter, up 24%% year-over-year.
  • Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX dropped 8% to close at $53.39 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
  • KBR, Inc. KBR fell 5.1% to close at $46.52 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales and narrowed FY22 revenue guidance.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Application SoftwareConsumer DiscretionaryEducation ServicesEnergyIndustrialsInformation TechnologyMovers From YesterdayOil & Gas DrillingTop GainersTrading Companies & DistributorsNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas