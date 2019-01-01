QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company offering mobile applications including a portfolio of content-rich mobile applications, TouchPal Phone book and TouchPal Smart Input. Its content-rich mobile applications focus on three categories: online literature, casual games and scenario-based mobile apps. The company's products are Content-rich Mobile Applications that include Online literature, Casual games, Scenario-based mobile apps such as fitness, healthcare, and Phone call interface decoration; TouchPal Smart Input; and TouchPal Phonebook. It derives its majority of the revenue from the United States.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0100.006 -0.0040
REV82.500M51.141M-31.359M

CooTek (Cayman) Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE: CTK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CooTek (Cayman)'s (CTK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) stock?

A

The latest price target for CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE: CTK) was reported by B of A Securities on May 26, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.50 expecting CTK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2703.74% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CooTek (Cayman) (CTK)?

A

The stock price for CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE: CTK) is $0.2675 last updated Today at 4:57:46 PM.

Q

Does CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CooTek (Cayman).

Q

When is CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) reporting earnings?

A

CooTek (Cayman)’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 24, 2022.

Q

Is CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CooTek (Cayman).

Q

What sector and industry does CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) operate in?

A

CooTek (Cayman) is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.