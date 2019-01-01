|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.010
|0.006
|-0.0040
|REV
|82.500M
|51.141M
|-31.359M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE: CTK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in CooTek (Cayman)’s space includes: GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP), Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO), Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ:KSPN), Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) and Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG).
The latest price target for CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE: CTK) was reported by B of A Securities on May 26, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.50 expecting CTK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2703.74% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE: CTK) is $0.2675 last updated Today at 4:57:46 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for CooTek (Cayman).
CooTek (Cayman)’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 24, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for CooTek (Cayman).
CooTek (Cayman) is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.