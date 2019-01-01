QQQ
Range
1.24 - 1.27
Vol / Avg.
16K/164.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.19 - 2.86
Mkt Cap
16.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.24
P/E
-
EPS
0.1
Shares
13.2M
Outstanding
CynergisTek Inc is engaged in the business of providing companies with cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services through our assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. These services are delivered primarily through its three-year managed services agreements or short-term consulting and professional services engagements. It serves companies in highly regulated industries, including healthcare, higher education, technology, government, manufacturing, and the financial sector through the CynergisTek, Backbone Consulting, and Redspin brands. The company derives the majority of its revenues from Managed services.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV

CynergisTek Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CynergisTek (CTEK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CynergisTek (AMEX: CTEK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CynergisTek's (CTEK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CynergisTek.

Q

What is the target price for CynergisTek (CTEK) stock?

A

The latest price target for CynergisTek (AMEX: CTEK) was reported by Benchmark on May 15, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CTEK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CynergisTek (CTEK)?

A

The stock price for CynergisTek (AMEX: CTEK) is $1.27 last updated Today at 4:09:33 PM.

Q

Does CynergisTek (CTEK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CynergisTek.

Q

When is CynergisTek (AMEX:CTEK) reporting earnings?

A

CynergisTek’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is CynergisTek (CTEK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CynergisTek.

Q

What sector and industry does CynergisTek (CTEK) operate in?

A

CynergisTek is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.