CynergisTek Inc is engaged in the business of providing companies with cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services through our assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. These services are delivered primarily through its three-year managed services agreements or short-term consulting and professional services engagements. It serves companies in highly regulated industries, including healthcare, higher education, technology, government, manufacturing, and the financial sector through the CynergisTek, Backbone Consulting, and Redspin brands. The company derives the majority of its revenues from Managed services.