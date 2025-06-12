America's Car-Mart Beats Q4 Expectations, But Insider Sale Weighs On Stock

Zinger Key Points
- Q4 EPS beat estimates at $1.26 vs. $0.86 expected.
- Gross margin rose to 36.4%, driven by pricing and procurement gains.
- 3 Summer "Power Patterns" Are About to Trigger (One With 90% Win Rate) - Get The Details Now
America’s Car-Mart, Inc. CRMT reported fourth-quarter results on Thursday. The company reported earnings per share of $1.26, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 86 cents.
Quarterly sales of $370.17 million (+1.5% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $351.85 million.
Sales volumes in the quarter under review increased 2.6% to 15,649 units, while interest income increased 4.2% to $2.4 million.
Also Read: Economists Sends Urgent Warning After Dollar Hits 2 Year Low
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average finance receivables improved to 6.9% from 7.3%, while interest expense declined by 2.2%.
The average vehicle sales price decreased $316 year-over-year and $70 sequentially to $17,240, America’s Car-Mart said.
Gross margin increased to 36.4%, compared with 35.5% year over year, reflecting a 90-basis point improvement. This increase was primarily driven by continued optimization in vehicle pricing, procurement, and disposal strategies.
The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of finance receivables, net of deferred revenue, and pending accident protection plan claims improved to 23.25% on April 30 from 24.31% on January 31.
In the quarter under review, the average down payment was 6.2% of the average retail sales price, a slight decrease from 6.5% in the same quarter of 2024.
Today's Best Finance Deals
America’s Car-Mart exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $9.808 million. Inventory totaled $112.23 million vs. $107.47 million in the prior quarter.
According to Benzinga Pro, CRMT stock has decreased over 19% in the past year.
Adam K. Peterson, a significant shareholder (more than 10%) of America’s Car-Mart, engaged in notable stock selling, according to an SEC filing on Wednesday.
Through associated entities, Peterson sold 154,269 shares over three days for a total of about $8.69 million. It’s important to note that even after this sale, Peterson remains a substantial shareholder with a significant stake in the company.
Following these transactions, Peterson and the associated entities still hold 1,428,094 shares of America’s Car-Mart.
Price Action: CRMT shares are trading lower by 10.8% to $51.48 at last check Thursday.
Read now:
- Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Says Huawei ‘Has Got China Covered’ If US Backs Off, Despite American Tech Being’ Generation Ahead’
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.