There is no Press for this Ticker
Cermetek Microelectronics Inc manufactures communications modules for embedded systems. Its products include high-speed and low-speed modems, internet protocol equipped modems, 900 MHz and 2.4GHz modules for wireless sensor networks and ethernet modules.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cermetek Microelectronics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cermetek Microelectronics (CRMK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cermetek Microelectronics (OTCPK: CRMK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cermetek Microelectronics's (CRMK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cermetek Microelectronics.

Q

What is the target price for Cermetek Microelectronics (CRMK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cermetek Microelectronics

Q

Current Stock Price for Cermetek Microelectronics (CRMK)?

A

The stock price for Cermetek Microelectronics (OTCPK: CRMK) is $0.0402 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 16:49:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cermetek Microelectronics (CRMK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cermetek Microelectronics.

Q

When is Cermetek Microelectronics (OTCPK:CRMK) reporting earnings?

A

Cermetek Microelectronics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cermetek Microelectronics (CRMK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cermetek Microelectronics.

Q

What sector and industry does Cermetek Microelectronics (CRMK) operate in?

A

Cermetek Microelectronics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.