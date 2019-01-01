QQQ
CoastalSouth Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company. The company through its subsidiary provides a wide range of commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services. It offers transaction and savings deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage banking and other activities related to commercial banking.

CoastalSouth Bancshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CoastalSouth Bancshares (COSO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares (OTCQX: COSO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CoastalSouth Bancshares's (COSO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CoastalSouth Bancshares.

Q

What is the target price for CoastalSouth Bancshares (COSO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CoastalSouth Bancshares

Q

Current Stock Price for CoastalSouth Bancshares (COSO)?

A

The stock price for CoastalSouth Bancshares (OTCQX: COSO) is $17 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 16:28:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CoastalSouth Bancshares (COSO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CoastalSouth Bancshares.

Q

When is CoastalSouth Bancshares (OTCQX:COSO) reporting earnings?

A

CoastalSouth Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CoastalSouth Bancshares (COSO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CoastalSouth Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does CoastalSouth Bancshares (COSO) operate in?

A

CoastalSouth Bancshares is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.