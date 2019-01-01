QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Core Scientific Inc is engaged in Blockchain and AI Infrastructure, Digital Asset Self-Mining, Premium Hosting, Blockchain Technology, and Artificial Intelligence related services.

Core Scientific Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Core Scientific (CORZW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ: CORZW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Core Scientific's (CORZW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Core Scientific.

Q

What is the target price for Core Scientific (CORZW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Core Scientific

Q

Current Stock Price for Core Scientific (CORZW)?

A

The stock price for Core Scientific (NASDAQ: CORZW) is $1.95 last updated Today at 3:39:53 PM.

Q

Does Core Scientific (CORZW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Core Scientific.

Q

When is Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZW) reporting earnings?

A

Core Scientific does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Core Scientific (CORZW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Core Scientific.

Q

What sector and industry does Core Scientific (CORZW) operate in?

A

Core Scientific is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.