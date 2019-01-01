QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3.7 - 4.06
Vol / Avg.
5.4K/29.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.61 - 14
Mkt Cap
91.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.7
P/E
-
EPS
-0.96
Shares
22.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 8:29AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 6:38AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 8:24AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 8:35AM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 1:08PM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 7:37AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 6:38AM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 3:49PM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Sep 7, 2021, 6:29AM
Benzinga - Jun 25, 2021, 6:33AM
Benzinga - Jun 22, 2021, 6:32AM
Benzinga - Jun 17, 2021, 7:46AM
Benzinga - Jun 16, 2021, 6:40AM
Benzinga - Jun 2, 2021, 6:34AM
load more
Centogene NV is a United States-based company focused on transforming clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in three segments: pharmaceutical, diagnostics, and COVID-19. Its pharmaceutical segment provides a variety of services to its pharmaceutical partners, including early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring. Its clinical diagnostics segment provides targeted genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to patients. The company's geographical segments are Germany, Netherlands, Middle East, United States, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.550-1.130 -0.5800
REV31.750M35.607M3.857M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Centogene Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Centogene (CNTG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Centogene (NASDAQ: CNTG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Centogene's (CNTG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Centogene.

Q

What is the target price for Centogene (CNTG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Centogene (NASDAQ: CNTG) was reported by Credit Suisse on June 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting CNTG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 244.83% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Centogene (CNTG)?

A

The stock price for Centogene (NASDAQ: CNTG) is $4.06 last updated Today at 3:03:28 PM.

Q

Does Centogene (CNTG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Centogene.

Q

When is Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) reporting earnings?

A

Centogene’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.

Q

Is Centogene (CNTG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Centogene.

Q

What sector and industry does Centogene (CNTG) operate in?

A

Centogene is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.