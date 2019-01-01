Centogene NV is a United States-based company focused on transforming clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in three segments: pharmaceutical, diagnostics, and COVID-19. Its pharmaceutical segment provides a variety of services to its pharmaceutical partners, including early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring. Its clinical diagnostics segment provides targeted genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to patients. The company's geographical segments are Germany, Netherlands, Middle East, United States, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific.