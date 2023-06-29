Why CorMedix Are Trading Lower By 22%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Eco Wave Power Global AB WAVE shares surged 123% to $3.48 in pre-market trading after dropping over 8% on Wednesday.
- Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. KTRA shares gained 33.1% to $3.98 in pre-market trading after the company secured $2.0 million National Institutes of Health SBIR grant to support clinical development of REM-001.
- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. DUO shares rose 21.7% to $0.9367 in pre-market trading after dropping 11% on Wednesday. FangDD Network Group recently received Nasdaq notice regarding minimum bid price requirements.
- BlackBerry Limited BB shares rose 18.5% to $5.94 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter results.
- Emerson Radio Corp. MSN shares gained 18.5% to $0.64 in pre-market trading.
- Akso Health Group AHG shares climbed 18.2% to $0.39 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Wednesday.
- Better Choice Company Inc. BTTR rose 16.7% to $0.2690 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Wednesday. Better Choice recently announced a $5 million investment from Alphia, establishing a direct manucafturing relationship.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. AIM gained 15.8% to $0.6830 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Wednesday. AIM ImmunoTech recently announced publication of findings from a pre-clinical study evaluating Ampligen in the treatment of pancreatic cancer in the American Journal of Cancer Research.
- ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. ZIVO rose 14.5% to $2.69 in pre-market trading after declining over 3% on Wednesday.
- Shapeways Holdings, Inc. SHPW gained 11.9% to $3.30 in pre-market trading after the company announced securing two new Tier 1 supplier contracts.
Losers
- CorMedix Inc. CRMD fell 21.6% to $3.97 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $40 million public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants.
- iMedia Brands, Inc. IMBI fell 14.1% to $0.1656 in pre-market trading after jumping 20% on Wednesday.
- Novan, Inc. NOVN fell 13.4% to $0.3971 in pre-market after gaining over 12% on Wednesday.
- Knightscope, Inc. KSCP fell 11.4% to $0.6201 in pre-market trading after jumping 52% on Wednesday. The company's CEO made comments about 2023 projections on the Stock Day podcast.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. NERV fell 10.1% to $9.16 in pre-market trading. Minerva Neurosciences shares jumped over 69% on Wednesday after the company announced a $20 million private placement priced at a premium to the market.
- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. BDTX shares dropped 10% to $5.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $75 million proposed public offering of common stock.
- Surgalign Holdings, Inc. SRGA shares dropped 10% to $0.27 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Wednesday. Surgalign Holdings’ subsidiary Holo Surgical was granted European Patent Number EP3751516 titled "Autonomous Multidimensional Segmentation Of Anatomical Structures On Three-Dimensional Medical Imaging."
- Centogene N.V. CNTG fell 8.9% to $1.44 in pre-market trading after jumping 34% on Wednesday. CENTOGENE and Lifera recently formed a Saudi Arabian joint venture.
- Appreciate Holdings, Inc. SFR fell 8.1% to $0.3739 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Wednesday.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. JAGX shares fell 7% to $0.4820 in pre-market trading. Napo Pharmaceuticals, a Jaguar Health Company, submitted investigational new drug application to the FDA for microvillus inclusion disease.
