Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.35 - 16.99
Mkt Cap
78.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.51
Shares
5M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Conrad Industries Inc is engaged in the construction, repair, and conversion of steel and aluminum marine vessels for commercial and governmental customers. The business activity of the firm is operated through Vessel Construction and Repair and Conversions segments. It generates maximum revenue from the Vessel Construction segment. The vessel construction segment involves the building of a new vessel, often including engineering and design. The Repair and Conversions segment comprises work on an existing vessel.

Conrad Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Conrad Industries (CNRD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Conrad Industries (OTCPK: CNRD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Conrad Industries's (CNRD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Conrad Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Conrad Industries (CNRD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Conrad Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Conrad Industries (CNRD)?

A

The stock price for Conrad Industries (OTCPK: CNRD) is $15.7 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:02:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Conrad Industries (CNRD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 14, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 20, 2015.

Q

When is Conrad Industries (OTCPK:CNRD) reporting earnings?

A

Conrad Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Conrad Industries (CNRD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Conrad Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Conrad Industries (CNRD) operate in?

A

Conrad Industries is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.