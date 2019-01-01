QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/49.3K
Div / Yield
0.01/3.61%
52 Wk
0.17 - 0.32
Mkt Cap
277.4M
Payout Ratio
37.76
Open
-
P/E
10.65
EPS
0.11
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
Consorcio Ara SAB de CV is a Mexican housing development company. The company designs, develops, constructs, and markets low income, affordable entry level, middle income, and residential housing developments. In addition, the group rents mini-supermarkets under operating leases in Mexico. Consorcio derives the majority of its revenue offering its services to middle-income sector.

Consorcio Ara Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Consorcio Ara (CNRFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Consorcio Ara (OTCEM: CNRFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Consorcio Ara's (CNRFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Consorcio Ara.

Q

What is the target price for Consorcio Ara (CNRFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Consorcio Ara

Q

Current Stock Price for Consorcio Ara (CNRFF)?

A

The stock price for Consorcio Ara (OTCEM: CNRFF) is $0.22 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 17:28:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Consorcio Ara (CNRFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Consorcio Ara.

Q

When is Consorcio Ara (OTCEM:CNRFF) reporting earnings?

A

Consorcio Ara does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Consorcio Ara (CNRFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Consorcio Ara.

Q

What sector and industry does Consorcio Ara (CNRFF) operate in?

A

Consorcio Ara is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.