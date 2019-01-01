QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.3K
Div / Yield
0.07/5.76%
52 Wk
1.06 - 1.36
Mkt Cap
5.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
4.6B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Vicinity was created after the merger of Federation Centres and Novion in June 2015, creating one of Australia's largest retail REITs. Its directly and indirectly owned assets have a book value of about AUD 14 billion. The assets are skewed to large, high-end shopping centres, with about half in major regional malls, a fifth in subregional, 15% in CBD locations, 13% in outlet centres, and 1% in neighbourhood malls.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vicinity Centres Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Vicinity Centres (CNRAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vicinity Centres (OTCPK: CNRAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vicinity Centres's (CNRAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vicinity Centres.

Q

What is the target price for Vicinity Centres (CNRAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vicinity Centres

Q

Current Stock Price for Vicinity Centres (CNRAF)?

A

The stock price for Vicinity Centres (OTCPK: CNRAF) is $1.17 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 15:04:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vicinity Centres (CNRAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vicinity Centres.

Q

When is Vicinity Centres (OTCPK:CNRAF) reporting earnings?

A

Vicinity Centres does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vicinity Centres (CNRAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vicinity Centres.

Q

What sector and industry does Vicinity Centres (CNRAF) operate in?

A

Vicinity Centres is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.