Vicinity was created after the merger of Federation Centres and Novion in June 2015, creating one of Australia's largest retail REITs. Its directly and indirectly owned assets have a book value of about AUD 14 billion. The assets are skewed to large, high-end shopping centres, with about half in major regional malls, a fifth in subregional, 15% in CBD locations, 13% in outlet centres, and 1% in neighbourhood malls.