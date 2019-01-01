QQQ
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 9:51AM
Cann American Corp is engaged in developing assets in legal cannabis and hemp industries. It is focused on consulting, infrastructure development, product marketing and strategic acquisitions within the legal cannabis and hemp industries.

Cann American Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cann American (CNNA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cann American (OTCPK: CNNA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cann American's (CNNA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cann American.

Q

What is the target price for Cann American (CNNA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cann American

Q

Current Stock Price for Cann American (CNNA)?

A

The stock price for Cann American (OTCPK: CNNA) is $0.0055 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cann American (CNNA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cann American.

Q

When is Cann American (OTCPK:CNNA) reporting earnings?

A

Cann American does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cann American (CNNA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cann American.

Q

What sector and industry does Cann American (CNNA) operate in?

A

Cann American is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.