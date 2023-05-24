CBD Provider For Dogs, Cats & Horses Cann American Corp. Acquires Prodigy Health Plus

Cann American Corp. CNNA, a holding company specializing in the development of alternative therapeutics, recently finalized its acquisition of Liberty Health Plus, marking a significant milestone for the company.

In addition to the completion of the acquisition, the company announced the appointment of Michael Kramer, founder of Liberty Health Plus, to its board of directors.

One of the key offerings from the newly acquired Liberty Health Plus, now rebranded as Prodigy Health Plus, is its collaboration with Careington International Corporation. Together, they provide accessible and cost-effective access to a range of nationally recognized products, including DialCare services and Liberty Health Plus RX.

According to a press release, “the current operations of Liberty Health Plus, now Prodigy Health Plus, already capturing multi-million-dollar market share, through services administered by Careington, which had revenue of $373.8 million in 2022, allows affordable access to a variety of nationally established products including DialCare Physician Access, DialCare Mental Wellness, DialCare Teledentistry, DialCare Virtual Vet, as well Liberty Health Plus RX.” Cann American provides hemp-based CBD supplements for dogs, cats and horses.

Prodigy Health Plus RX stands out as the nation's first free pharmacy, offering members access to 605 commonly prescribed generic medications at no cost. This membership-based plan enables individuals to obtain their prescriptions from a network of 64,000 pharmacies nationwide, including well-known chains such as Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy, Walmart Pharmacy, Rite Aid, and Albertsons.

Looking ahead, Cann American Corp. anticipates the launch of the new Prodigy Health Plus website within the next 10 days. This platform aims to enhance the user experience and provide seamless access to the company's innovative healthcare solutions.

In parallel, the company has diligently provided all required documentation, financial information, and contracts to its auditor as part of an ongoing audit process. The auditor is currently engaged in comprehensive due diligence, with a target completion date set for this week. Once the review is finalized, filings will be approved for upload before June 1st, ensuring compliance and transparency.

"Within the next few weeks, we will be revealing several significant updates that the Company has withheld during the completion of the lengthy audit process," said Cann American CEO, Jason Tucker. "The Company wishes to express its gratitude to all of those that have supported us during this transition and we firmly believe we will achieve OTCQB status, exponentially increasing shareholder value, this year."

Price action: On Wednesday after the bell, CNNA shares closed 5.81% higher at $0.0046 per share.

Photo: Courtesy Of Warren Umoh On Unsplash