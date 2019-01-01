|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of United Cannabis (OTC: CNABQ) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for United Cannabis.
There is no analysis for United Cannabis
The stock price for United Cannabis (OTC: CNABQ) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 16:33:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for United Cannabis.
United Cannabis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for United Cannabis.
United Cannabis is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.