QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 1:48PM
United Cannabis Corp provides consulting services, proprietary products and licenses its intellectual property to businesses in the cannabis industry. It owns intellectual property relating to the legalized growth, production, manufacture, marketing, management, utilization and distribution of medical and recreational marijuana and marijuana-infused products. In addition, the group also focuses on advancing the use of phytocannabinoid therapeutics in medicine through research, product development, and education. The company offer products such as Prana Bio Nutrient Medicinal and Prana Aromatherapy Transdermal Roll-on line. Geographically, all the operations are functioned through the region of United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

United Cannabis Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy United Cannabis (CNABQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United Cannabis (OTC: CNABQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are United Cannabis's (CNABQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for United Cannabis.

Q

What is the target price for United Cannabis (CNABQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for United Cannabis

Q

Current Stock Price for United Cannabis (CNABQ)?

A

The stock price for United Cannabis (OTC: CNABQ) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 16:33:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United Cannabis (CNABQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Cannabis.

Q

When is United Cannabis (OTC:CNABQ) reporting earnings?

A

United Cannabis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is United Cannabis (CNABQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United Cannabis.

Q

What sector and industry does United Cannabis (CNABQ) operate in?

A

United Cannabis is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.