United Cannabis Corp provides consulting services, proprietary products and licenses its intellectual property to businesses in the cannabis industry. It owns intellectual property relating to the legalized growth, production, manufacture, marketing, management, utilization and distribution of medical and recreational marijuana and marijuana-infused products. In addition, the group also focuses on advancing the use of phytocannabinoid therapeutics in medicine through research, product development, and education. The company offer products such as Prana Bio Nutrient Medicinal and Prana Aromatherapy Transdermal Roll-on line. Geographically, all the operations are functioned through the region of United States.