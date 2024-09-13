Adobe, RH And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects SelectQuote, Inc. SLQT to report a quarterly loss at 15 cents per share on revenue of $272.95 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. SelectQuote shares rose 10.3% to $3.96 in after-hours trading.
- Adobe, Inc. ADBE reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Thursday. The company said it sees fourth-quarter revenue in a range of $5.5 billion to $5.55 billion and earnings of between $4.63 and $4.68 per share. Adobe shares dipped 9.1% to $533 in the after-hours trading session.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. CMCM is projected to release earnings results for its second quarter, before the opening bell today. Cheetah Mobile shares jumped 13.3% to close at $4.04 on Thursday.
- RH RH reported stronger-than-expected financial results for the second quarter on Thursday. RH shares climbed 18.8% to $304.75 in the after-hours trading session.
- Oracle Corporation ORCL reportedly said it sees FY29 revenue of at least $104 billion. Oracle shares surged 6.6% to $171.97 in after-hours trading.
