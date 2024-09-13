Adobe, RH And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects SelectQuote, Inc . SLQT to report a quarterly loss at 15 cents per share on revenue of $272.95 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. SelectQuote shares rose 10.3% to $3.96 in after-hours trading.

. to report a quarterly loss at 15 cents per share on revenue of $272.95 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. SelectQuote shares rose 10.3% to $3.96 in after-hours trading. Adobe, Inc. ADBE reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Thursday. The company said it sees fourth-quarter revenue in a range of $5.5 billion to $5.55 billion and earnings of between $4.63 and $4.68 per share. Adobe shares dipped 9.1% to $533 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Thursday. The company said it sees fourth-quarter revenue in a range of $5.5 billion to $5.55 billion and earnings of between $4.63 and $4.68 per share. Adobe shares dipped 9.1% to $533 in the after-hours trading session. Cheetah Mobile Inc. CMCM is projected to release earnings results for its second quarter, before the opening bell today. Cheetah Mobile shares jumped 13.3% to close at $4.04 on Thursday.

RH RH reported stronger-than-expected financial results for the second quarter on Thursday. RH shares climbed 18.8% to $304.75 in the after-hours trading session.

reported stronger-than-expected financial results for the second quarter on Thursday. RH shares climbed 18.8% to $304.75 in the after-hours trading session. Oracle Corporation ORCL reportedly said it sees FY29 revenue of at least $104 billion. Oracle shares surged 6.6% to $171.97 in after-hours trading.

