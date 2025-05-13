ClearPoint Neuro Reports Q1 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Miss, Company Affirms FY25 Guidance

ClearPoint Neuro Inc CLPT reported first-quarter financial results after the market close on Tuesday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q1 Earnings: ClearPoint Neuro, a device, cell and gene therapy-enabling company, reported first-quarter revenue of $8.4 million, beating analyst estimates of $8.2 million. The company reported a first-quarter loss of 22 cents per share, missing estimates for a loss of 16 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was up 11% year-over-year as total consumable product revenue jumped 104%. Here’s a breakdown of revenue by category:

Biologics and drug delivery revenue: $4.7 million, up 9%

Neurosurgery navigation and therapy revenue: $3.3 million, up 70%

Capital equipment and software revenue: $500,000, down 63%

ClearPoint Neuro reported total operating expenses of $11.3 million in the quarter. The company ended the period with $12.4 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“Our 2025 fiscal year is off to a strong start as we enter the Fast Forward phase of the company, starting with a record revenue quarter and fueled by multiple new product launches that are delivering on our promise of fast, simple and predictable procedures,” said Joe Burnett, president and CEO of ClearPoint Neuro.

“The foundational investments that we have made over the past few years to grow our global biopharma partnerships, expand navigation into the operating room, and enter the laser therapy market are now paying off and are underlined by 104% growth in these single-use devices.”

Outlook: ClearPoint Neuro affirmed its full-year 2025 sales guidance of $36 million to $41 million versus estimates of $38.23 million.

ClearPoint executives are currently discussing the quarter on a conference call that kicked off at 4:30 p.m. ET.

CLPT Price Action: ClearPoint Neuro shares were up 1.76% after-hours, trading at $14.45 at the time of publication Tueday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Shutterstock.