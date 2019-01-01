QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Cookpad Inc is a Japanese Internet company that specializes in the sharing of user-created food recipes. The company operates Cookpad, Japan's largest recipe-sharing site, which allows users to upload and browse recipes. While the Cookpad site is the company's largest segment, it also offers various services to its online users, such as professional recipes, discussion boards, cooking lessons, weight-loss advice, and home food-delivery services. In 2014, the company expanded outside of Japan, where it still generates the majority of its revenue. Cookpad now also operates in Indonesia, the Philippines, South America, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Cookpad Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cookpad (CKPDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cookpad (OTCPK: CKPDY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cookpad's (CKPDY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cookpad.

Q

What is the target price for Cookpad (CKPDY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cookpad

Q

Current Stock Price for Cookpad (CKPDY)?

A

The stock price for Cookpad (OTCPK: CKPDY) is $2.12 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 16:26:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cookpad (CKPDY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cookpad.

Q

When is Cookpad (OTCPK:CKPDY) reporting earnings?

A

Cookpad does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cookpad (CKPDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cookpad.

Q

What sector and industry does Cookpad (CKPDY) operate in?

A

Cookpad is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.