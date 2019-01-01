QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Cingulate Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary precision timed release drug delivery platform to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products designed to improve the lives of patients suffering from frequently diagnosed conditions characterized by burdensome daily dosing regimens and suboptimal treatment outcomes.

Analyst Ratings

Cingulate Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cingulate (CINGW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cingulate (NASDAQ: CINGW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cingulate's (CINGW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cingulate.

Q

What is the target price for Cingulate (CINGW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cingulate

Q

Current Stock Price for Cingulate (CINGW)?

A

The stock price for Cingulate (NASDAQ: CINGW) is $0.4001 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:04:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cingulate (CINGW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cingulate.

Q

When is Cingulate (NASDAQ:CINGW) reporting earnings?

A

Cingulate does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cingulate (CINGW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cingulate.

Q

What sector and industry does Cingulate (CINGW) operate in?

A

Cingulate is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.