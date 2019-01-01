ñol

Choice Hotels Intl
(NYSE:CHH)
129.66
2.02[1.58%]
At close: May 27
129.50
-0.1600[-0.12%]
After Hours: 5:18PM EDT
Day High/Low128.4 - 131.08
52 Week High/Low110.95 - 157.46
Open / Close128.41 / 129.5
Float / Outstanding44.9M / 55.8M
Vol / Avg.253.3K / 251.4K
Mkt Cap7.2B
P/E21.76
50d Avg. Price136.05
Div / Yield0.95/0.73%
Payout Ratio15.55
EPS1.21
Total Float44.9M

Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH), Dividends

Choice Hotels Intl issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Choice Hotels Intl generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.68%

Annual Dividend

$0.95

Last Dividend

Apr 1

Next Dividend

Jun 30
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Choice Hotels Intl Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Choice Hotels Intl (CHH) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 24, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 30, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Choice Hotels Intl (CHH) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Choice Hotels Intl ($CHH) will be on July 14, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Choice Hotels Intl (CHH) shares by July 1, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Choice Hotels Intl (CHH) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Choice Hotels Intl (CHH) will be on June 30, 2022 and will be $0.24

Q
What is the dividend yield for Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH)?
A

The most current yield for Choice Hotels Intl (CHH) is 0.77% and is payable next on July 14, 2022

