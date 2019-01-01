ñol

Chemed
(NYSE:CHE)
496.61
-3.64[-0.73%]
At close: May 27
500.25
3.6400[0.73%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low488.6 - 503.79
52 Week High/Low403 - 539.87
Open / Close502.85 / 496.61
Float / Outstanding12.8M / 15M
Vol / Avg.83K / 67.4K
Mkt Cap7.4B
P/E29.11
50d Avg. Price497.23
Div / Yield1.44/0.29%
Payout Ratio8.32
EPS4.28
Total Float12.8M

Chemed (NYSE:CHE), Dividends

Chemed issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Chemed generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.29%

Annual Dividend

$1.44

Last Dividend

May 26
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Chemed Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Chemed (CHE) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chemed. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.36 on June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Chemed (CHE) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Chemed ($CHE) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Chemed (CHE) shares by May 26, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Chemed (CHE) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Chemed (CHE) will be on May 25, 2022 and will be $0.36

Q
What is the dividend yield for Chemed (NYSE:CHE)?
A

Chemed has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Chemed (CHE) was $0.36 and was paid out next on June 15, 2022.

