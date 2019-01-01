Chemed (NYSE:CHE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Chemed (NYSE:CHE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Chemed beat estimated earnings by 7.16%, reporting an EPS of $4.79 versus an estimate of $4.47.
Revenue was up $3.19 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 4.83% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Chemed's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|5.08
|4.49
|4.29
|4.02
|EPS Actual
|5.25
|5.06
|4.60
|4.44
|Revenue Estimate
|543.18M
|531.87M
|511.85M
|510.26M
|Revenue Actual
|540.98M
|538.67M
|532.26M
|527.36M
Earnings History
Chemed Questions & Answers
Chemed (CHE) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $2.15, which beat the estimate of $1.89.
The Actual Revenue was $415.1M, which beat the estimate of $407M.
