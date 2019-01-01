ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Churchill Downs
(NASDAQ:CHDN)
204.18
5.99[3.02%]
At close: May 27
204.18
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low200.07 - 204.18
52 Week High/Low175.01 - 262.2
Open / Close200.07 / 204.18
Float / Outstanding28.6M / 38M
Vol / Avg.155.4K / 212.3K
Mkt Cap7.8B
P/E31.32
50d Avg. Price206.61
Div / Yield0.67/0.33%
Payout Ratio10.23
EPS1.1
Total Float28.6M

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN), Dividends

Churchill Downs issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Churchill Downs generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.26%

Annual Dividend

$0.667

Last Dividend

Dec 3
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Churchill Downs Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Churchill Downs (CHDN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Churchill Downs. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.67 on January 7, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Churchill Downs (CHDN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Churchill Downs (CHDN). The last dividend payout was on January 7, 2022 and was $0.67

Q
How much per share is the next Churchill Downs (CHDN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Churchill Downs (CHDN). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.67 on January 7, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)?
A

Churchill Downs has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Churchill Downs (CHDN) was $0.67 and was paid out next on January 7, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.