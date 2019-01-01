Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD), Dividends

Church & Dwight Co issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Church & Dwight Co generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Church & Dwight Co. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.26 on June 1, 2022.
The next dividend payout for Church & Dwight Co ($CHD) will be on June 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Church & Dwight Co (CHD) shares by May 16, 2022
The next dividend for Church & Dwight Co (CHD) will be on May 13, 2022 and will be $0.26
Church & Dwight Co has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Church & Dwight Co (CHD) was $0.26 and was paid out next on June 1, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.