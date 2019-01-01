City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO), Dividends

City Holding issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash City Holding generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for City Holding.
There are no upcoming dividends for City Holding (CHCO). The last dividend payout was on April 29, 2022 and was $0.60
There are no upcoming dividends for City Holding (CHCO). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.60 on April 29, 2022
There are no upcoming dividends for City Holding.
Browse dividends on all stocks.