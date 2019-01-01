ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
City Holding
(NASDAQ:CHCO)
83.07
0.95[1.16%]
At close: May 27
83.07
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low81.83 - 83.07
52 Week High/Low71.61 - 86.3
Open / Close82.4 / 83.07
Float / Outstanding10.7M / 15M
Vol / Avg.70.3K / 78.6K
Mkt Cap1.2B
P/E14.27
50d Avg. Price78.56
Div / Yield2.4/2.89%
Payout Ratio40.21
EPS1.41
Total Float10.7M

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO), Dividends

City Holding issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash City Holding generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.01%

Annual Dividend

$2.4

Last Dividend

Apr 15
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

City Holding Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next City Holding (CHCO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for City Holding.

Q
What date did I need to own City Holding (CHCO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for City Holding (CHCO). The last dividend payout was on April 29, 2022 and was $0.60

Q
How much per share is the next City Holding (CHCO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for City Holding (CHCO). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.60 on April 29, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for City Holding.

Browse dividends on all stocks.