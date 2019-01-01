QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
China Agri-Business Inc through its operating company in China manufactures and sells non-toxic fertilizer, bactericide and fungicide products used for farming in the People's Republic of China (the PRC).

Analyst Ratings

China Agri-Business Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Agri-Business (CHBU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Agri-Business (OTCEM: CHBU) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China Agri-Business's (CHBU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Agri-Business.

Q

What is the target price for China Agri-Business (CHBU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Agri-Business

Q

Current Stock Price for China Agri-Business (CHBU)?

A

The stock price for China Agri-Business (OTCEM: CHBU) is $0.0025 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 13:44:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Agri-Business (CHBU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Agri-Business.

Q

When is China Agri-Business (OTCEM:CHBU) reporting earnings?

A

China Agri-Business does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Agri-Business (CHBU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Agri-Business.

Q

What sector and industry does China Agri-Business (CHBU) operate in?

A

China Agri-Business is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.