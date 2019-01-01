QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.2K
Div / Yield
0.24/3.82%
52 Wk
5.97 - 6.66
Mkt Cap
4.6B
Payout Ratio
15.01
Open
-
P/E
9.79
EPS
18.17
Shares
737.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
The Chiba Bank Ltd provides banking products and services in Japan. The bank accommodates the financial needs of individual customers in addition to regional small, medium size companies. The company generates revenue by offering corporate banking, retail banking, asset management consulting, and trust and inheritance-related business. Additionally, it investigates and researches advanced financial technologies to plan and develop the future of financial services. They have focused on using databases and online/mobile banking to strengthen their marketing. The bank primarily operates in Chiba Prefecture; however, it also has branches in New York, Hong Kong, and London and representative offices in Shanghai, Singapore, and Bangkok.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

The Chiba Bank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy The Chiba Bank (CHBAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of The Chiba Bank (OTCPK: CHBAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are The Chiba Bank's (CHBAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for The Chiba Bank.

Q

What is the target price for The Chiba Bank (CHBAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for The Chiba Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for The Chiba Bank (CHBAF)?

A

The stock price for The Chiba Bank (OTCPK: CHBAF) is $6.26 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 20:34:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does The Chiba Bank (CHBAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for The Chiba Bank.

Q

When is The Chiba Bank (OTCPK:CHBAF) reporting earnings?

A

The Chiba Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is The Chiba Bank (CHBAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for The Chiba Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does The Chiba Bank (CHBAF) operate in?

A

The Chiba Bank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.