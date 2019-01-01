The Chiba Bank Ltd provides banking products and services in Japan. The bank accommodates the financial needs of individual customers in addition to regional small, medium size companies. The company generates revenue by offering corporate banking, retail banking, asset management consulting, and trust and inheritance-related business. Additionally, it investigates and researches advanced financial technologies to plan and develop the future of financial services. They have focused on using databases and online/mobile banking to strengthen their marketing. The bank primarily operates in Chiba Prefecture; however, it also has branches in New York, Hong Kong, and London and representative offices in Shanghai, Singapore, and Bangkok.