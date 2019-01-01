Cargojet (OTC:CGJTF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Cargojet
Cargojet Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Cargojet (OTCPK: CGJTF) was reported by Scotiabank on March 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $220.00 expecting CGJTF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 84.39% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Cargojet (OTCPK: CGJTF) was provided by Scotiabank, and Cargojet upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Cargojet, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Cargojet was filed on March 2, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 2, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Cargojet (CGJTF) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $220.00. The current price Cargojet (CGJTF) is trading at is $119.31, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
