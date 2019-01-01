ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Cargojet
(OTCPK:CGJTF)
116.02
-2.7621[-2.33%]
At close: May 27
141.2765
25.2565[21.77%]
After Hours: 4:53PM EDT
Day High/Low116.02 - 117.46
52 Week High/Low110.38 - 195
Open / Close117.46 / 116.02
Float / Outstanding- / 17.3M
Vol / Avg.0K / 0.4K
Mkt Cap2B
P/E147.28
50d Avg. Price126.32
Div / Yield0.89/0.76%
Payout Ratio102.97
EPS-3.26
Total Float-

Cargojet (OTC:CGJTF), Dividends

Cargojet issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Cargojet generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.68%

Annual Dividend

$0.8144

Last Dividend

Mar 21

Next Dividend

Jun 17
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Cargojet Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Cargojet (CGJTF) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 9, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 17, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Cargojet (CGJTF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Cargojet ($CGJTF) will be on July 5, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Cargojet (CGJTF) shares by June 20, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Cargojet (CGJTF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Cargojet (CGJTF) will be on June 17, 2022 and will be $0.29

Q
What is the dividend yield for Cargojet (OTCPK:CGJTF)?
A

The most current yield for Cargojet (CGJTF) is 0.97% and is payable next on July 5, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.