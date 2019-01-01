ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Centerra Gold
(NYSE:CGAU)
8.04
-0.09[-1.11%]
At close: May 27
10.27
2.2300[27.74%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
Day High/Low7.93 - 8.2
52 Week High/Low6.64 - 10.57
Open / Close8.12 / 8.06
Float / Outstanding- / 297.4M
Vol / Avg.39.8K / 92.9K
Mkt Cap2.4B
P/E5.72
50d Avg. Price9.17
Div / Yield0.22/2.70%
Payout Ratio14.74
EPS0.3
Total Float-

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU), Dividends

Centerra Gold issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Centerra Gold generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.21%

Annual Dividend

$0.28

Last Dividend

May 18
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Centerra Gold Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Centerra Gold (CGAU) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Centerra Gold. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on June 1, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Centerra Gold (CGAU) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Centerra Gold ($CGAU) will be on June 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Centerra Gold (CGAU) shares by May 18, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Centerra Gold (CGAU) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Centerra Gold (CGAU) will be on May 17, 2022 and will be $0.07

Q
What is the dividend yield for Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)?
A

Centerra Gold has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Centerra Gold (CGAU) was $0.07 and was paid out next on June 1, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.