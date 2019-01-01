Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Centerra Gold reported in-line EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.19.

Revenue was down $106.63 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.76% increase in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.