Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Centerra Gold (NYSE: CGAU) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on April 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.50 expecting CGAU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 82.62% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Centerra Gold (NYSE: CGAU) was provided by Canaccord Genuity, and Centerra Gold downgraded their speculative buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Centerra Gold, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Centerra Gold was filed on April 21, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 21, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Centerra Gold (CGAU) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $18.00 to $14.50. The current price Centerra Gold (CGAU) is trading at is $7.94, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
