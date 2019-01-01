ñol

Centerra Gold
(NYSE:CGAU)
7.94
-0.14[-1.73%]
At close: Jun 8
10.27
2.3300[29.35%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
Day High/Low7.88 - 8.1
52 Week High/Low6.64 - 10.57
Open / Close8.1 / 7.93
Float / Outstanding- / 297.4M
Vol / Avg.87.7K / 90.7K
Mkt Cap2.4B
P/E5.73
50d Avg. Price8.96
Div / Yield0.22/2.74%
Payout Ratio14.74
EPS0.3
Total Float-

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Centerra Gold

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Centerra Gold Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Centerra Gold (CGAU)?
A

The latest price target for Centerra Gold (NYSE: CGAU) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on April 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.50 expecting CGAU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 82.62% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Centerra Gold (CGAU)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Centerra Gold (NYSE: CGAU) was provided by Canaccord Genuity, and Centerra Gold downgraded their speculative buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Centerra Gold (CGAU)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Centerra Gold, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Centerra Gold was filed on April 21, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 21, 2022.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Centerra Gold (CGAU) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Centerra Gold (CGAU) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $18.00 to $14.50. The current price Centerra Gold (CGAU) is trading at is $7.94, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

